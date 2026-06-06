Stalker attacks girl, 17, with axe after marriage rejection, 2 held in MP: Police

A 17-year-old girl was brutally attacked in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after she allegedly rejected a marriage proposal from a 22-year-old man who had been stalking her, police said, adding that the main suspect and his father have been arrested in connection with the case, while three others remain absconding. The accused had been harassing the girl for a long time and pressuring her for marriage, police said. (Representative photo)

The girl, left with deep head and neck injuries, was rushed to the district hospital and later referred to Gwalior in critical condition. Doctors said she required 60 stitches and continues to be under intensive treatment in a serious condition.

Police have identified the stalker as Dharmendra Parihar and his father as Ajab Singh Parihar.

“The accused had been harassing the girl for a long time and pressuring her for marriage. Agitated by her refusal, Dharmendra entered her house on Friday when she was alone. He attacked her with an axe. The girl ran to the rooftop to save herself, but he used a scarf to hang her. When people saw this, he fled, leaving the noose behind,” sub-divisional officer of police Prashant Sharma said.

A video of the incident, showing Dharmendra hanging the girl with a scarf while standing on the rooftop, was widely circulated on social media on Saturday.

Police registered an FIR against five people, including Dharmendra, under charges of attempt to murder, grievous hurt, and house trespassing.

Interrogation of the main suspect is underway.