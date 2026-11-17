Enraged over her marriage being fixed, a 20-year-old stalker allegedly hacked a 23-year-old woman to death and later ended his life in a hotel room in Babatpur under the Badagaon police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi during the wee hours on Tuesday, police said.

A police officer said that information was received regarding the discovery of two deceased individuals at a hotel room in Babatpur. (Representational)

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The body of the woman was found in the bathroom, whereas the man's body was found in the room. The deceased were identified as Jai Vikas and Priya, both residents of different areas of Varanasi.

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A police officer said that information was received regarding the discovery of two deceased individuals at a hotel room in Babatpur. Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately arrived at the scene to investigate.

The probe

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Neetu Kadyan and Gomti Zone Additional DCP Nripendra reached the scene with a police contingent and inspected the site.

According to an officer, the families of both individuals were informed and requested to come to the location, while a forensic team was also summoned. The door to the hotel room was forced open in the presence of the family members, revealing both individuals lying dead inside.

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{{^usCountry}} The young woman bore a knife wound on her neck, while the man appeared to have died by suicide, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The young woman bore a knife wound on her neck, while the man appeared to have died by suicide, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The DCP said prima facie, it appears that the man, who was the brother-in-law of the woman's elder sister, murdered her before taking his own life. The scene has been inspected, and relevant evidence is being collected.

Both bodies have been taken into possession and were sent for post-mortem examination. A thorough investigation into all aspects of the case is being conducted, the DCP added.

A police officer said that the initial probe suggests that the man was angry over the woman's marriage being fixed elsewhere.