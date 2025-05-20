‘Stand united in fight against terror’: PM Modi speaks with Germany’s Merz

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated their shared commitment to combating all forms of terrorism during their first phone conversation on Tuesday. Leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union CDU party and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledges applause on his first party board meeting as German Chancellor in Berlin on May 19. (AFP)

Modi, who spoke to Merz to congratulate him on assuming office, said in a social media post: “Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism.”

The two leaders pledged to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Germany during the conversation, which came against the backdrop of India’s recent military strikes against terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes, under Operation Sindoor, were conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack last month that killed 26 civilians.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues and “reiterated their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms”, according to a statement from the external affairs ministry.

Modi and Merz pointed to the progress in the bilateral strategic partnership over the past 25 years and agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral ties, including in the areas of trade, investment, defence, security, innovation and technology, the statement said.

Both leaders also noted the “positive contribution” made by the Indian diaspora in Germany. PM Modi also invited Merz to visit India.

There are around 250,000 Indian passport holders and Indian-origin people in Germany, which is home to the third largest Indian community in Europe, after the UK and Italy.