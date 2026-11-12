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Stand-Up India and Mudra Yojana extended by Union Cabinetfor 5 more years

The Union Cabinet allocated ₹4,111 crore for the Stand-Up India fund and ₹5,000 crore for the Micro Units fund under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Updated on: Nov 12, 2026, 06:04:58 IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of two credit guarantee schemes for five years, allocating 4,111 crore for the Stand-Up India fund and 5,000 crore for the Micro Units fund under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), aimed at expanding collateral-free credit to women, SC/ST and micro entrepreneurs, according to an official release.

The annual guarantee fee will be reduced from 1% to 0.75% under the PMMY scheme. (ANI/ Representational)
The annual guarantee fee will be reduced from 1% to 0.75% under the PMMY scheme. (ANI/ Representational)

According to the government, the Credit Guarantee Fund for Stand-Up India will guarantee loans above 10 lakh and up to 1 crore for women and SC/ST entrepreneurs setting up greenfield enterprises.

The scheme targets an average of two loans per bank branch—one to a woman entrepreneur and one to an SC/ST entrepreneur. The guarantee fee will be 0.50% annually, with no additional risk premium, while the guarantee cover will be increased to 85% across loan sizes.

Borrowers will also receive support through the loan process and business cycle.

Meanwhile, the PMMY Credit Guarantee Fund is expected to support Mudra loans worth 12.60 lakh crore. It will cover PMMY loans of up to 20 lakh, overdrafts of up to 10,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and self-help group loans of 10-20 lakh, all without collateral.

The annual guarantee fee will be reduced from 1% to 0.75%, while the government plans to strengthen the claim process for lenders to improve credit flow to micro entrepreneurs.

 
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