Karnataka’s state-run soap maker is preparing a national push for its flagship product while reviving a political dispute over language and identity, as film actor Tamannaah Bhatia begins a two-year term as brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited on Tuesday. State-run soap maker’s brand ambassador choice spurs row

The appointment comes alongside a relaunch of the 108-year-old Mysore Sandal Soap brand and an expansion drive aimed at north Indian markets. The strategy, announced by the state minister for large and medium industries, MB Patil, centres on digital promotion, outreach to young people and export growth, with a target of raising annual turnover to ₹5,000 crore by 2030.

Patil said the campaign was designed to widen the company’s consumer base and strengthen its presence beyond Karnataka. In a social media post, he wrote: “A legacy spanning over a century, now stepping boldly into the future with a clear vision! Founded on the foresight of the great visionary Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) is entering a transformative new phase.”

The choice of a Mumbai-born actor, however, has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and pro-Kannada groups, who argue that local talent was overlooked. BJP MP K Sudhakar called the decision proof of what he described as the Congress party’s alleged “anti-Kannada mindset”.

“Even though there are many stars from our own Kannada land, the Congress government has appointed a film actress from another state and another language as the brand ambassador for Karnataka’s renowned international brand, Mysore Sandal Soap, by paying her crores of rupees. This is yet another piece of evidence of the Congress party’s anti-Kannada mindset,” Sudhakar wrote.

Listing actors such as Ramya, Rashmika Mandanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Pooja Hegde and Rukmini Vasanth, he said favouring others was “not only an insult to the talents of Kannada Nadu, but also a grave dishonour to the pride of Mysore Sandal Soap.”

The dispute dates back to May last year, when Bhatia was first appointed brand ambassador for a reported ₹6.2 crore, triggering protests from activists and opposition leaders. At the time, Patil said the selection followed consultations with marketing specialists.

“We evaluated several well-known celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani,” Patil said in May 2025. “Tamannaah was selected based on her pan-India appeal, cost-effectiveness and her substantial digital footprint, which includes over 28 million followers.”

KSDL produces 57 items, including packaged drinking water. The company expects turnover to reach ₹2,000 crore in 2026–27 as it scales up promotion targeted at younger consumers. CS Appaji Nadagouda, the chairman, said export revenue, currently ₹25–30 crore, was set to double, with Europe and West Asia identified as potential markets, alongside outreach to non-resident Kannadigas.