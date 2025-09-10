The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) has decided that guidelines for infrastructural development in and around wetlands located within protected areas and their designated eco-sensitive zones will be circulated to all states and UTs and adopted following finalisation –– a move that could protect these vulnerable and critical ecosystems, although some experts question the need for infrastructure projects in wetlands. States, UTs to adopt guidelines for wetland infra

According to minutes of the 85th meeting of the SCNBWL held on August 19, the member secretary of SCNBWL, Ramesh Kumar Pandey said that directions were given in the 84th meeting for formulating guidelines for infrastructural development in and around wetlands located within protected areas and their designated eco-sensitive zones. Pandey added that an in-house committee had been formed within the ministry and an outline of the draft guidelines prepared.

HT reported on August 25 that an in-house committee was constituted to facilitate the guidelines for infrastructural development in and around wetlands located within protected areas and their designated eco-sensitive zones. The draft guidelines for SCNBWL’s consideration say they will apply to all new infrastructure projects proposed within or in proximity to wetlands located in protected areas and their notified eco-sensitive zones, and the operation and maintenance of existing infrastructure in such areas.

The general principles guiding these guidelines are: any action with the potential to cause significant harm to the wetland ecosystem shall be avoided; avoidance will be prioritised over mitigation; and the ecological character of wetlands shall be preserved, including the maintenance of their natural hydrology, water quality, biodiversity, and habitat connectivity.

The do’s for new projects include a comprehensive inventory and GIS-based mapping of all wetlands within the protected areas and recording them in the management plan, physically demarcating core wetland zones, buffer zones, and catchment boundaries, limiting permanent construction in core wetland zones to essential wildlife or habitat management works approved by the competent authority, conducting a detailed ecological and hydrological impact assessment for all proposals in wetland buffer zones and retaining natural drainage patterns and ensure unobstructed inflow and outflow regimes.

The guidelines recommend the use of low-impact construction methodologies such as stilted or floating structures, boardwalks, and permeable surfaces.

The don’ts include that no construction should be undertaken without prior ecological and hydrological assessment, avoiding siting or designs that degrade, fragment, or alter the ecological character of wetlands.

The protected area manager/wildlife warden shall serve as the nodal authority for the enforcement of the guidelines. Wetland health indicators shall be incorporated into annual monitoring schedules. Annual compliance reports on all infrastructure within wetland buffer zones shall be submitted to the chief wildlife warden and the State Board for Wildlife. Violations shall be subject to action under applicable provisions of law.

Birder and conservationist Anand Arya cited the agenda and asked how there could be any infrastructure project within a protected area. “The nature of infrastructure projects needs to be clarified. Are the wildlife and protected areas being opened? And for what kind of infrastructure? That needs to be defined first.”