Statue of Uddhav Thackeray’s mother defaced in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) protests

Angry Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers on Wednesday gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park to protest against the defacement of a statue of the party leader Uddhav Thackeray’s late mother. Unidentified people sprayed red paint on the statue of Meentai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged his workers to be patient and maintain peace. (PTI)

UBT leaders blamed the state government for the failure to protect the statue, even as Uddhav Thackeray urged his workers to be patient and maintain peace.

The workers and leaders of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena rushed to the spot and condemned the defacement. Both factions of the Sena said they will lodge a police complaint.

Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Mahesh Sawant said that the police have started an investigation. “It will be clear if it was an act by some mentally unstable person or deliberate and a provocation to disturb the harmony.”

He said it may be the response to the party’s “My Sindoor, My Country” protest against the India-Pakistan match over the weekend. “We are not sure, but looking at the red oil paint used to deface the statue, it may be the response to our protest.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) women activists and leaders on Sunday protested against India’s match with Pakistan in Dubai despite the Pahalgam terror attack that prompted the cross-border operation Sindoor.

Anil Desai, a Shiv Sena (UBT) Parliament member, said that the government failed to protect the statue.

Minister of state for home and Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam ordered police to expedite the investigation. “For us, it is an emotional issue as Meenatai was like a mother of all Shiv Sena workers.” He added he has spoken with senior police officers. “Police have set up three teams to identify the persons behind the act. We will take stern action against the person responsible for it.”

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Praveen Darekar condemned the incident but said no one should try to politicise it.