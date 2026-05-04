Stay at counting centres: Mamata Banerjee's SOS message as BJP leads in Bengal elections

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has issued an urgent message on Monday to TMC agents and workers. Calling on Trinamool workers to stay at counting centres, the TMC supremo has alleged that counting has been stopped. In her video message, which was issued just as ECI trends showed the BJP leading in the West Bengal assembly election results, the chief minister added workers of the polling body have stopped counting votes, especially in those areas where the Trinamool Congress is in the lead. (PTI)

“As I said yesterday, they would show BJP in the lead after 2-3 rounds... counting has been stopped at around 100 places,” she said in her message on X.

In her video message, which was issued just as ECI trends showed the BJP leading in the West Bengal assembly election results, the chief minister added that workers of the polling body have stopped counting votes, especially in those areas where the Trinamool Congress is in the lead.

"There are around 100 seats in which TNMC is ahead, but it is not being revealed," she said.

The chief minister added that the BJP and Centre have "looted votes in the name of SIR."