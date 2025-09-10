Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to step up vigilance in areas bordering Nepal in view of the political unrest in the neighbouring country. Step up vigil in border areas in wake of developments in Nepal : Dhami to officials

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials through video conferencing on Tuesday night, Dhami asked them to keep an eye on the activities of anti-social or mischievous elements in their respective areas by conducting intensive checking. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, DGP Deepam Seth and SSB officials attended the meeting to review the security situation along the borders in the wake of the political unrest in Nepal, officials said.

Three districts of Uttarakhand Pithoragarh, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar border Nepal. Dhami also asked them to monitor social media so that timely action can be taken on any kind of rumour, misleading information or provocative content. He asked the district administrations and police officials concerned to work in coordination with the central security agencies and the SSB. The surveillance system should be strengthened by collective participation of villagers living in border areas, local village committees, police force and forest department officials, he said. The entry routes along the borders should be regularly monitored and special vigilance should be maintained on movement across the border. The chief minister also ordered strict compliance of the security guidelines issued by the Centre and deployment of additional security forces as per requirement. In the meeting, various aspects of security challenges of border areas, community participation, strengthening of intelligence information system, and coordination with central agencies were discussed in detail.

