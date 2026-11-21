The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reportedly demanded that the screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’ be stopped and the censor certificate granted to it be revoked.

Moviegoers stand in a queue to watch the early morning show of the Indian Hindi-language epic mythological film 'Ramayana:Part 1', at the Miraj Cinemas in Mumbai. (AFP) more less

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VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra and VHP International President Alok Kumar have alleged that demon king Ravana was glorified in the film and have raised objections over the alleged distortion of facts.

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"Society will never accept such attempts to play with the sentiments of the Hindu community," Bagra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Alok Kumar also raised similar objections over Ravana's portrayal. “The film portrays Ravana as a liberator of Dalits, the exploited and the deprived, showing him as someone who works for their welfare. This is also an attempt to glorify Ravana,” Kumar told PTI.

Many Ramayana episodes missing in film: VHP

The VHP also said that key episodes from the Ramayana, like the redemption of Ahalya, the friendship of Nishadraj Guha and the devotion of Kevat, were missing from the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial. VHP's Bagra said they were integral to the universal character of Lord Ram.

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{{^usCountry}} "Instead, the great mission of Lord Ram to eliminate demons, who were enemies of society and obstructed sages and saints in their spiritual practices, yajnas and gurukuls, has been portrayed as a personal struggle driven by revenge for the abduction of his wife," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Instead, the great mission of Lord Ram to eliminate demons, who were enemies of society and obstructed sages and saints in their spiritual practices, yajnas and gurukuls, has been portrayed as a personal struggle driven by revenge for the abduction of his wife," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Alok Kumar also expressed similar concerns, saying key elements from Ramayana were not depicted in the film.

“Lord Ram visited Mata Ahalya's ashram and restored her dignity and respect. Lord Ram and Bharat also referred to Nishadraj as their friend and treated him as an equal. By establishing a bond of friendship with him, they conveyed the message that there is no distinction between touchable and untouchable or between higher and lower castes. What matters is the bond of love. Lord Ram's conduct towards Kevat was also aimed at establishing social harmony,” Kumar said.

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He alleged that “historical events” were distorted in the film.

VHP claims film glorified Ravana

VHP general secretary Bagra said that although Ravana was a learned man with devotion and power, he remained “immoral” because he oppressed people. "This has been unequivocally described in every version of the Ramayana," he said.

The film however attempts to create a political narrative by glorifying Ravana as a liberator of the oppressed, Bagra claimed. According to him, the portrayal of the demon king hurt Hindu sentiments and amount to an attack on the ethical foundations of society.

Earlier, BR Chopra's Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj also criticised the film over Ravana's portrayal. In an interview with NDTV, Nitish objected to Lord Ram's portrayal and said, "Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face. That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."

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The Nitesh Tiwari film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The first part of the two-part cinematic adaptation was released worldwide on November 5.

(With PTI inputs)