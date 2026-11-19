The statutory body under the Union environment ministry that evaluates proposals to divert forest land has formed a three-member sub-committee to study the scale and potential implications of the 1720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project, which will involve diverting over 3,200 hectares of unclassified forest land and felling 2.34 million trees and bamboo in Arunachal Pradesh.

Around 1,300 families across six villages are likely to be affected by the project on the River Kamala, a major tributary of the Subansiri. (NHPC)

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The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) project will involve a concrete gravity dam at 216 metres from its deepest foundation and will eventually submerge around 2,665 hectares.

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The decision to review the project proposal was taken at a meeting of the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), the statutory body, on October 23. The FAC noted the project involves “extensive submergence of forest land, affects a substantial number of trees, besides raising significant ecological and socio-economic concerns”. HT has seen the minutes of the FAC meeting.

The project proposal involves nearly 2.59 million trees and bamboo in total, out of which 2.34 million are proposed to be felled. “This includes 1.508 million trees in the Hapoli forest division and 831,897 trees in the Kra Daadi forest division. No tree felling is proposed in the Kumey forest division,” the plan states.

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{{^usCountry}} The FAC move coincided with protests against the proposed 1,200-MW Siang Upper project. Its sub-committee will include FAC members MM Pant and Nityanand Srivastava, and scientist Charan Jeet Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FAC move coincided with protests against the proposed 1,200-MW Siang Upper project. Its sub-committee will include FAC members MM Pant and Nityanand Srivastava, and scientist Charan Jeet Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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The minutes said the committee considered that the magnitude of the proposed diversion and its potential implications warrant a comprehensive assessment before the proposal is considered further. They added that a site visit will be required to assess the ecological implications of extensive submergence of forest land, including impacts on forest ecosystems, biodiversity, wildlife habitats and ecological connectivity.

“They will have to examine the adequacy of the proposed mitigation measures, the component-wise requirement of forest land, and assess the feasibility of minimising the proposed diversion and submergence. It will also assess the extent of tree and bamboo loss arising from the proposed submergence and other project components, and examine the feasibility of avoiding or minimising such loss,” said the minutes. The FAC called for a focus on local communities.

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Around 1,300 families across six villages are likely to be affected by the project on the River Kamala, a major tributary of the Subansiri.

The minutes noted that the user agency has mentioned that the Rehabilitation and Resettlement plan, once finalised by the District Administration, after complying with all statutory requirements, shall be furnished to the forest department for further needful action.

Compensatory afforestation is proposed over 6,698 hectares of degraded forest land, not in Arunachal, but in Madhya Pradesh. “...it is more than twice the area of forest land proposed for diversion. Initially, out of 156 sites covering 7,043 ha, only 115 sites covering 5,248 ha were found suitable for afforestation. Subsequently, 34 additional sites covering 1,450 ha of DFL were identified, of which 32 sites were inspected by the Regional Office, Bhopal,” the minutes noted.

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