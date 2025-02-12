Supreme Court criticises election freebies: ‘People not willing to work’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on announcing freebies before elections during a hearing, observing that the practice is allowing people to not want to work since they are getting free rations and money, reported news agency PTI. A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih made the observation. (File)(PTI)

What Supreme Court said

What Supreme Court said

"Unfortunately, because of these freebies... the people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations. They are getting amount without doing any work," said Justice Gavai.

The bench also observed that homeless people should be included in mainstream society and allowed to contribute to the nation’s development.

"We quite appreciate your concern for them, but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation," said the bench.

The Centre is working to finalise the mission of urban poverty alleviation to address several issues, including providing shelter to the homeless in urban areas, attorney general R Venkataramani told the bench.

The bench in response asked the attorney general to confirm how much time it would take to apply the mission from the Centre. The matter will now be heard six weeks later.

The Supreme Court also heard a plea seeking access to public hospitals and schools for Rohingya refugees on Wednesday and said that no child will be discriminated against in education. The court has fixed a hearing of the plea for next week.

(With PTI inputs)