Supreme Court disposes plea seeking release of Sonam Wangchuk

The Supreme Court on Monday closed as “infructuous” a petition seeking the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, after the Centre revoked his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) on March 14. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale said, “The order of detention having been revoked, the prayer sought for in the petition has become infructuous. The petition stands disposed of.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo, requested the court to keep the matter pending. According to him, the petition raised a valid challenge to the manner in which Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025 following the violence in Ladakh, in violation of the procedure laid down under NSA. It was further alleged that the video clips of Wangchuk’s speeches forming basis of the grounds of arrest were not supplied to him at the time of arrest.

The Ladakh administration had denied the claim and on account of the varying versions, the court had agreed to view the videos. While the matter was pending, the order of detention was revoked, and Wangchuk was subsequently released from Jodhpur Central Jail earlier this month.

Responding to Sibal’s request, the bench said, “What is left for us to decide now. Why should we keep this pending?”

Echoing the Court’s sentiment, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, said, “The order has been revoked. I would request him (Sibal) to let it be.”