Supreme Court proposes compensation for families of murder victims even if accused acquitted

The Supreme Court on Monday proposed that families of murder victims be considered for financial compensation even when the accused are acquitted because the prosecution fails to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt, underlining that the loss suffered by the victims’ families should not go unaddressed.

The court asked the DLSA to look into the applicable provisions and place the relevant position before it. (ANI)

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A bench of justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh, while acquitting a man in a 2011 double-murder case in Haryana, asked the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Bhiwani to examine the relevant provisions of the victim compensation scheme and explore whether financial assistance could be extended to the families of the two women killed in the case.

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The court said that the families of victims of crime should also be considered for compensation under victim protection schemes, particularly in cases where the accused escape conviction for want of sufficient evidence. It asked the DLSA to look into the applicable provisions and place the relevant position before it.

The case concerned the killing of two widowed women, Shakuntala and Suman, in Ranila village of Haryana’s Bhiwani district on April 17, 2011. The two women were allegedly beaten to death with sticks by their nephew Naresh and another man, Subhash, over suspicions about their personal relationships. The killings took place in public, with the accused allegedly dragging the women out of their houses and assaulting them.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution case was that the two men had killed the women to protect what they perceived as their family’s honour. According to the prosecution, Naresh had confronted Suman over allegations that she was involved in an affair with his aunt. When she objected to his interference, he allegedly dragged her out of her house and beat her to death. He then went to Shakuntala’s house and assaulted her in a similar manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution case was that the two men had killed the women to protect what they perceived as their family’s honour. According to the prosecution, Naresh had confronted Suman over allegations that she was involved in an affair with his aunt. When she objected to his interference, he allegedly dragged her out of her house and beat her to death. He then went to Shakuntala’s house and assaulted her in a similar manner. {{/usCountry}}

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Both men were arrested two days after the killings. In 2013, a fast-track court in Bhiwani convicted Naresh to death.

In the present proceedings, however, the Supreme Court found that the evidence against Naresh was insufficient to sustain his conviction. Holding that the prosecution had failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the bench acquitted him.

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The court’s direction to the Bhiwani DLSA is rooted in the framework of victim compensation under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), now substantially carried forward under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Section 357A of the CrPC required the state governments, in coordination with the Centre, to prepare schemes for providing compensation to victims or their dependants who have suffered loss or injury as a result of a crime and require rehabilitation.

Under the relevant provisions, compensation may be recommended by courts even where the criminal proceedings end in an acquittal or discharge, if the victim or dependants require rehabilitation. The DLSA is tasked with assessing such claims and facilitating compensation under the applicable state scheme.

The bench asked the authority to examine whether the families of Shakuntala and Suman could be extended such assistance under the relevant provisions.

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