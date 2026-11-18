The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre and the Secretary General of the top court on a petition seeking finalisation of an amended Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges to the constitutional courts.

The MoP is a set of documents governing the appointment, elevation and transfer of high court and Supreme Court judges. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

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The MoP is a set of documents governing the appointment, elevation and transfer of high court and Supreme Court judges.

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A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale issued notice on a petition filed by Lok Prahari, an NGO, which questioned the delay in finalising the MoP despite a clear direction by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in 2015 while striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission and reviving the Collegium system for appointing judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts.

Following the judgment which sought improved functioning of the Collegium system, an order was passed on December 16, 2025 for the Centre to finalise the existing MoP by supplementing it with the decisions taken by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant based on the unanimous view of the Collegium of the four senior-most judges of the top court.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition also sought to bring the minutes of the selection process conducted by the Collegium of the Supreme Court and High Courts under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition also sought to bring the minutes of the selection process conducted by the Collegium of the Supreme Court and High Courts under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition stated that since the issue relates to the appointment of judges, the matter deserves urgency because the dispensation of justice depends on the quality of judges appointed. The petition filed by advocate Shashank Singh said, “...the existing MoP suffers from the serious flaws of lack of transparency and objectivity affecting the quality, and thereby, the performance of the judges of the constitutional courts, directly affecting the litigants’ right to justice promised in the Preamble to the Constitution.”

The petition named the Union of India and the CJI through the secretary general as respondents since the 2015 order required the CJI to take a decision on the MoP based on the unanimous view of the Collegium.

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“Ten years’ time was more than enough to comply with the decision of the Constitution Bench,” the petition said, adding, “Evidently, its implementation has been unduly delayed for no valid reason and it is a case of persistent breach of duty on the part of the respondent no. 1 (Centre) to comply with the order in this matter of great national and public importance relating to the top judiciary of the country.”

The petition urged the court to issue a direction for finalising the MoP within a month and to ensure transparency and objectivity in the selection process by allowing the minutes of the meetings of the High Court and Supreme Court Collegiums for the selection of judges to be accessible to the public under the RTI Act.