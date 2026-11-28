The Supreme Court has granted a stay on a contentious 130-acre township project being executed at Carapur village in north Goa via an interim order, following a petition that was filed alleging that licenses were granted for the project despite an earlier order of the Supreme Court ordering status quo.

The plea alleged that licenses were granted for the project despite an earlier order of the Supreme Court ordering status quo. (Photo for representation) (HT_PRINT) more less

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Petitioner Pravinsingh Shedgaonkar, along with the Goa Foundation’s Claude Alvares told reporters that the stay was granted ‘ex-parte’ with the matter scheduled to be heard in January.

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“The Supreme Court today passed an order staying the technical clearances granted by the Town and Country Planning Department and construction licenses for erection of four initial buildings connected with the House of Abhinandan Lodha’s ‘One Goa’ project at Carapur. The court also stayed all constructions of the project at the site,” Shedgaonkar said.

The order passed by a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Apresh Kumar Singh said, “... parties shall maintain status quo with regard to construction and it is further provided that the operation of the Technical Clearance Orders… and the construction licenses… shall remain stayed.”

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{{^usCountry}} A separate contempt petition has been filed against Goa’s chief town planner Vertiga Dagur and Town Planner Shivprasad Murari for granting the licences despite the status quo order passed in July 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate contempt petition has been filed against Goa’s chief town planner Vertiga Dagur and Town Planner Shivprasad Murari for granting the licences despite the status quo order passed in July 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The Goa Town and Country Planning Department granted technical clearance and consequently the local village panchayat had issued construction licenses for the construction of four initial structures at the site.

The Bombay high court at Goa in March last year had struck down the Goa Town and Country Planning (Alteration/Modification in the Regional Plan for Rectification of Inconsistent/Inadvertent Zoning Proposals) Rules, 2023, as well as read down the parent provision -- section 17(2) of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act -- on grounds of arbitrariness and being ultra vires of the Constitution and inconsistent with the provisions of planned development as mandated by the state’s Town and Country Planning Act.

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Locals of the Carapur village where the project was scheduled to be built protested for more than five months and relented only after the village panchayat ordered a stay.

When the Goa government filed an appeal, the Supreme Court of India in September last year, while declining to stay the High Court’s order, had ordered that a status quo be maintained on all plots that were ‘converted’ and opened up for construction using the struckdown provision. These included the Survey numbers of Carapur village where the township is being planned.

In response, a spokesperson for House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL) said it will comment after receiving a copy of the order.

“Hoabl Impactum is not in receipt of any order. If and when we receive any order we shall study the same and follow due course of action,” the spokesperson said.

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