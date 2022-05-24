Supreme Court stays NGT order of hefty compensation on bottling unit of Coke

New Delhi:The Supreme Court in a recent order passed last week stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposing an environmental compensation of over ₹15 crore on Moon Beverages, a major bottling unit of Coca Cola company in north India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bottler having its units at Greater Noida and Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh was saddled with huge costs by the Principal Bench of NGT on February 25 this year after it was found to operate and abstract groundwater without obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

Dealing with the appeal by the company, a three-judge bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna on May 19 stayed the NGT order and said, “There shall be stay of operation of the impugned judgment and order dated February 25, 2022 passed by the NGT, Principal Bench, New Delhi.”

The order by the green tribunal was passed on a petition filed by one Sushil Bhatt, a resident of Ghaziabad who alleged that two units of Moon Beverages Limited (MBL) and one owned by Varun Beverages (bottler of Pepsi Inc) had not obtained any NOC from CGWA for extraction of ground water. He alleged that the units were situated in notified “over-exploited” areas where abstraction of ground water cannot be permitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calculating the harm caused to the environment by the three companies, the NGT directed the two bottling plants of MBL to pay a sum of ₹1,85,38,350 within one month and ₹13,24,80,000 within two months. The total payable by MBL thus came to ₹15.10 crore while the third company, Varun Beverages was directed to pay over ₹9 crore in two months.

The allegation made by Bhatt was proved right as CGWA filed an affidavit before NGT stating that all the three units were issued NOC initially in September 2015, October 2016 and January 2018 for a period of three years. These NOCs having expired after three years were not renewed. The two units by MBL were situated in Dadri Block which is in “semi-critical” category with regard to ground water level and Sahibabad (Rajapur Block) which is in “over-exploited” category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five-member bench of the tribunal in its order said, “The aforesaid environmental compensation shall be utilized for recharge of ground water, restoration of environmental damage, etc.” For this purpose, the tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), Central Pollution Control Board, CGWA, UP Ground Water Department and District Magistrates of concerned districts.

The February 25 order said, “Committee shall prepare restoration plan within two months, execute the same in next six months and submit compliance report to NGT.”

In addition, the Tribunal also constituted a joint Committee of CPCB, CGWA, UPGWD and UPPCB to conduct survey in the state of UP and prepare data of various categories of units drawing ground water for commercial purposes, study impact assessment, and suggest ways and modes to improve ground water recharge and reduce ground water extraction in over-exploited, critical and semi-critical areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MBL represented through law firm Karanjawala & Co submitted to the top court that the question to be considered was whether the concept of “a deemed extension of a NOC” could be an anathema to the environmental jurisprudence.

The SC bench agreed to consider this issue and issued notice on the MBL’s plea and posted the matter for further hearing in July.