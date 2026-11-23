Palakkad , Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Monday questioned the testing methods adopted by the Karnataka government to detect higher-than-prescribed ethanol content in petrol and dismissed concerns over E20 fuel.

Suresh Gopi questions K'taka's E20 testing method, dismisses concerns over ethanol blending more less

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Replying to reporters' queries about tests conducted by the Karnataka government that reportedly found ethanol content exceeding the prescribed level, Gopi said the reported levels of 27 and 28 per cent were "unacceptable" and questioned whether the samples had been collected directly from refineries.

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He said fuel passed through several stages, including transportation and storage in underground tanks at retail outlets, before reaching consumers.

"We are not rejecting the possibility of checking other systems. Fuel is transported and stored in underground tanks at retail outlets. We have not installed cameras there or sealed those facilities," he said.

Gopi said oil companies were responsible for complying with the regulations and policies of the Union government and that periodic checks were conducted to ensure adherence to prescribed standards.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the issue should not be politicised and stressed that the country had an international responsibility to fulfil its environmental commitments and move towards cleaner energy sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the issue should not be politicised and stressed that the country had an international responsibility to fulfil its environmental commitments and move towards cleaner energy sources. {{/usCountry}}

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"Why is this being brought up now? We have already started running a hydrogen-powered train. The transition from fossil fuels to new energy sources, including hydrogen, is a scientific necessity," he said.

Ethanol blending was aimed at addressing the impact of fossil fuel combustion on the atmosphere and improving environmental sustainability, he said.

Citing countries such as Paraguay and Brazil, where ethanol blending levels were significantly higher, Gopi said the programme was part of a broader global transition towards alternative fuels.

He said the blending percentage in India could be increased to 30 or 40 in the future, but only in accordance with scientific assessments and regulatory requirements.

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On concerns that consumers were being compelled to use E20 petrol, Gopi said there was no compulsion and that people had choices.

Asked about the Keralam government's decision to conduct tests on petrol samples, Gopi said the state had every right to carry out such examinations.

"We have our own material and will submit our test reports. Then we can see in court," he said, adding that ensuring compliance with scientific standards was the responsibility of the authorities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.