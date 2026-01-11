Suspected Pak drones seen hovering over J&K border areas; search ops launched: Report

Security forces picked up movement of suspected drones in several areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials told news agency PTI. Security vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) has been heightened to counter any potential infiltration attempts. (Representative photo/ANI )

The flying objects came from the Pakistan side, and returned after hovering over Indian territory for few minutes, they added.

Security forces have launched a search operation on the ground after this, said the PTI report.

Here's a breakdown of the series of events:

Army personnel in the Nowshera sector along the LoC in Rajouri fired from machine guns upon observing drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village around 6.35 pm, officials said as per PTI.

Another drone was reportedly noticed at Khabbar village in Teryath in Rajouri district at 6.35 pm. This flying object with blinking light came from the direction of Dharmsal village in Kalakote, and moved further towards Bharakh, officials said.

Another drone-like object with a blinking light was seen hovering for several minutes over Chak Babral village in Ramgarh sector of Samba, too, around 7.15 pm, they said.

Yet another drone-like object was seen moving from the direction of Tain towards Topa in Mankote sector, located along the LoC, in Poonch district at 6.25 pm. On Friday night, security forces had recovered an arms consignment, allegedly dropped by a drone that originated in Pakistan, in Paloora village of Ghagwal near the international border in Samba district. The recovery included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, officials said.

(PTI inputs)