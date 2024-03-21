'Systematic efforts underway by PM to cripple Congress financially': Sonia Gandhi in rare press conference

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the Congress's funds row. Addressing a rare joint press conference with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi said there has been a “systematic effort” by PM Modi to “cripple” the Congress financially. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi briefs the media, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"The issue we are taking up today is extremely serious. The issue affects not just the Indian National Congress but the democracy itself. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially," Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi alleged that on one hand, there is an electoral bonds issue and on the other, the finances of the principal opposition party are under assault.

Kharge said the announcement has been made for the 18th Lok Sabha elections and every citizen of the country is eager to participate in this.

"India is known for its democratic values and models in the whole world. A fair election is essential for any democracy, along with a level playing field for all the political parties. It shouldn't be the case that the one in the power should have the authority over media and control over IT, ED, Election Commission and other autonomous bodies,” the Congress president said.