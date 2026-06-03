Raipur, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Wednesday expressed deep concern over "illegal" and "unregulated" sand mining in rivers and major streams across the state, and directed officials to take immediate and effective measures to curb such activities. Take immediate steps to curb illegal sand mining in Chhattisgarh: Governor Deka directs officials

Excessive excavation has been altering the natural character of rivers and affecting their ecological health, he said.

During a meeting at the Lok Bhavan here, the governor held detailed discussions on the issue with the state's Mineral Resources Department Secretary P Dayanand, and instructed the department to ensure strict enforcement against illegal extraction, a government statement said.

Emphasising the need to protect the environment and water resources, Deka said sand is an essential mineral for development and infrastructure projects, but its indiscriminate and uncontrolled extraction is causing serious ecological damage, it said.

He directed that sand mining in the state be carried out only in a scientific, planned and regulated manner to maintain a balance between developmental needs and environmental conservation.

Highlighting the adverse effects of illegal mining, the governor said excessive excavation has been altering the natural character of rivers and affecting their ecological health, it said.

Deep digging in riverbeds has been reducing their water-holding capacity, which in turn has been adversely impacting groundwater levels. The practice has also been accelerating riverbank erosion, causing traditional water sources in rural areas to dry up and posing a threat to aquatic biodiversity, the release quoted the governor as saying in the meeting.

Deka stressed that long-term and effective measures have become essential to preserve the water-carrying capacity of rivers and major streams and improve groundwater recharge.

The governor said reputed institutions, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology , could be involved in conducting scientific studies, resource assessments and surveys related to sand mining activities.

He instructed the mineral resources department to maintain round-the-clock vigilance against illegal mining and transportation of sand and to make the entire mining management system more transparent and effective, with conservation of natural resources as a priority, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.