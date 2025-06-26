Tamil actor Krishna detained in drug case

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday detained actor Krishna in Kerala following the arrest of Tamil actor Srikanth for allegedly buying and consuming cocaine. Investigation also found that Prasad was able to use the help of those in the police department to track locations and receive call records to extort money from individuals (HT Archive)

It all began on May 22, when two groups clashed outside a nightclub in Chennai. The Nungambakkam police in the city arrested eight intoxicated people which included a former AIADMK IT wing functionary, Prasad. From his bank transactions, a search in house revealed that he has cheated several individuals promising them jobs in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Greater Chennai Corporation, Metrowater, police said. He did so with the connivance of some in the police department. “A chief constable of the Madurai Municipal Armed Police Force, Senthil has been arrested for being in contact with the accused,” a police officer said. “Three cases have been filed against Prasad and his accomplices for the job scam and we have been receiving several complaints on this issue.”

Investigation also found that Prasad was able to use the help of those in the police department to track locations and receive call records to extort money from individuals. “Another case has been registered on this issue and two sub-inspectors have been questioned,” the official quoted above said.

On the issue of narcotics, police say that Prasad bought cocaine from a Bengaluru-based man named Pradeep with the help of a Ghana national named John for the past three years. “During this investigation, 11 grams of cocaine and evidence of money laundering was seized,” said a statement from the Nungambakkam police.

It was through this investigation that police found actor Srikanth, who was popular in Tamil and Telugu cinema in the early 2000s, to have also been allegedly buying and using cocaine through Prasad. Police arrested Srikanth on June 23. “There are few who are absconding and will be tracked and arrested soon,” the Nungambakkam police said. A summons was issued to Tamil actor Krishna. “A special task force was formed to track him in Kerala,” a police officer said.

Through this drug trafficking case, Chennai police are also cracking down a land grabbing network. Prasad’s friend Ajay Vandayar and his alleged accomplices Nagendra Sethupathi, Chandrasekar alias Senthil, and Sivasankaran have been arrested for allegedly threatening landowners who live abroad and forging documents to illegally acquire land. “A total of 22 people have been arrested on charges of land grabbing and five have been detained under the Goondas Act” a second officer said. Police are also probing an organization AJ Trust & Enterprises linked to Vandayar.