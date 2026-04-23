Tamil Nadu polls: Tamakkal registers highest turnout, Nilgiris lowest until 9am

The Tamakkal district registered the highest turnout of 19.83% and Nilgiris the lowest (15.54%), with an overall 17.69% of over 57.3 million eligible voters voting until 9am in the Tamil Nadu assembly election on Thursday. Chief minister M K Stalin was among the early voters. (PTI)

Chief minister M K Stalin and his family, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, superstar Rajinikanth, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay were among the early voters. Stalin appealed to people to come out in large numbers and vote.

As many as 4,023 candidates, including 443 women, are in the fray. Karur constituency has the most contestants at 79. Sholinganallur has the highest number of voters (5,36, 991) and Harbour the lowest (1,16,896).

The state transport department on Wednesday announced the deployment of an additional 6,234 buses and the railways’ three special trains to facilitate voting.

The contest is primarily between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 27 of 234 seats as part of the NDA. The TVK hopes to emerge as the third force in the state.

Stalin is contesting from Kolathur (Chennai) as he hopes to return to power. His son and deputy Udhayanidhi is in the poll fray from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in the Salem district, Vijay from Perambur (Chennai), and Tiruchirappalli East, and former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from Bodinayakanur.