Tamil Nadu: YouTuber ‘Savakku’ Shankar walks out of jail

YouTuber “Savukku” Shankar was formally released from jail on Friday after the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government revoked his detention issued during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazagham regime. YouTuber “Savukku” Shankar was formally released from jail on Friday after the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government revoked his detention issued during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazagham regime.

While Shankar has been booked and arrested in multiple cases over the years by the DMK government, he was last arrested on April 8 for jumping the interim medical bail granted in December 2025.

After his release, Shankar expressed hope that the new TVK government would complete its five year term and implement various welfare schemes for the people of the southern state.

In the order issued on May 19, Vijay-led government said Shankar must be released forthwith as there is no sufficient cause unless he has been detained under other law or is serving any sentence having been convicted by any court.

“The advisory board has expressed its unanimous opinion that there is no sufficient cause for the detention of A Shankar Alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar,” the order said.

Talking to reporters, Shankar expressed his gratitude to the chief minister C Joseph Vijay and the courts.

“Even though I came to prison again and again over a three year period, I had the anxiety and fear that this hard work would go to waste. Even after DMK’s loss in the election, the people of Tamil Nadu have delivered a wonderful verdict.” he said.

He added: “To my understanding, CM Vijay is running the government by understanding the verdict in the right manner.”

Responding to a query he said, “It is my wish that the coalition government formed by TVK completes its five year governance and implements various welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Noting that the cancel order of Goondas Act normally takes eight to 10 days to reach the prison, he said, “In my case, I appeared before the Advisory Board on Monday and on Wednesday the Home Department cancelled my detention as per the government order. It is because of the CM’s personal intervention that I am able to speak to you before today.”

He continued that the media freedom would be strong under a coalition government in Tamil Nadu and “I believe and wish that the media will function excellently under the CM Vijay’s regime.”

“TVK’s victory has transcended across money, caste, religion and age,” he added.