‘Targeting civilian infrastructure is unacceptable’: India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia airports

India on Thursday condemned Houthi-claimed attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia that killed three people and injured more than 30 others, and reiterated its position that the targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable.

This was the second time in recent weeks that the Indian side has expressed concern over the targeting of Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

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This was the second time in recent weeks that the Indian side has expressed concern over the targeting of Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. New Delhi had denounced an attempted drone attack on the holy city of Makkah in mid-September and called for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

A statement from the external affairs ministry condemned attacks over the past few days that targeted Abha international airport and King Khalid international airport in Riyadh, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Deep Dive Which Saudi airports were targeted, and how many people were killed or injured? The attacks targeted Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi aviation authorities reported three civilians killed and 36 injured across the two attacks. What did India say about the Houthi-claimed attacks on Saudi airports? India condemned the attacks, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable.” It also offered condolences to victims’ families and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Did the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport disrupt operations? Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that a ballistic missile strike disrupted operations at the airport. The claim was attributed to the Houthis in the reports.

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones,” the statement said. “We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

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{{^usCountry}} Three civilians were killed and 36 injured in the Houthi-claimed attacks on the airports, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three civilians were killed and 36 injured in the Houthi-claimed attacks on the airports, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). {{/usCountry}}

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The airports were targeted in two separate attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two women, a Moroccan and an Algerian, were killed and 28 others injured in the attack on Abha international airport. The attack on King Khalid international airport killed a Sudanese national and injured eight others.

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Saudi-backed Yemeni forces from the country’s globally recognised government are fighting the Houthi rebels, who have seized a swathe of territory near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.