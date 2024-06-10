TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, youngest in Modi 3.0 Cabinet, gets Civil Aviation Ministry

Three-time Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP and one fo the youngest minister in Modi 3.0 Cabinet, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, was made Union Minister for Civil Aviationon Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated portfolios to his Union council of ministers. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Although he has been elected three times to the lower house of Parliament, Mohan is only 36 years old, making him one of the youngest representatives in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday. Ram Mohan was first elected from the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and retained the seat in 2019 as well as in 2024.

In each of these elections, he defeated candidates from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). His vote share in 2014 was 52.9%, which decreased to 46.19% in 2019, but rose again to 61.05% in 2024, defeating his YSRCP rival Tilak Perada.

In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu declared total assets worth ₹23.30 crore and liabilities amounting to ₹2.98 crore.

Son of former Union Minister late Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, the Lok Sabha MP completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, pursued undergraduate studies in Electrical Engineering at Purdue University, and later completed his MBA from Long Island University in New York, USA, in 2011.

Ram Mohan Naidu's tryst with politics began after the demise of his father in a road accident in 2012. He made his electoral debut at the age of 26 and has been representing the Srikakulam constituency since then.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, he served as a member of various standing committees on the Ministry of Tourism, Home Affairs, Railways, and Welfare of Other Backward Classes.

Having served as the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, which won 16 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Ram Mohan Naidu is considered a close aide of Chandrababu Naidu. The newly inducted Cabinet Minister is married to Sravya, and the couple has a daughter.

He is also credited with leading the party’s campaign in the state, where it won 135 seats, and its coalition partner, the Jana Sena Party led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, won 21 seats.