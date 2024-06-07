Who has the biggest victory margin in Lok Sabha election 2024?

Sanjay Lalwani has been credited with the biggest victory margin in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. His victory margin of 11,75,092 votes comes against his closest rival Sanjay Solanki, a Bahujan Samaj Party who got 51,659 votes in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore constituency. A view of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. (File Photo)

However, the NOTA (none of the above) option got 2,18,674 votes in Indore, making it the runner up in the constituency. Taking that into account, Lalwani's victory margin is 10,08,077. Therefore, the biggest win title goes to Congress’ Rakibul Hussain who won from Assam’s Dhubri constituency with a margin of 10,12 476 votes.

Hussain, aged 59, was among the 13 candidates from Assam’s Dhubri constituency . He received 14,71,885 votes, and won with a margin of 10,12 476 votes. His closest rival for the seat was Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, a perfume baron and former Lok Sabha MP, who polled 4,59,409 votes.



Before running for the general assembly polls, Hussain has represented the Samaguri assembly segment in the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2021. He also served as the minister of state for jail and home guards, border area development during the Tarun Gogoi government from 2002 to 2006.

From 2006 to 2011, the newly elected MP also served as minister of environment and forest, information and public relations in the state.

Another leader in the list, who has received a thumping support from the public is Bharatiya Janata Pary’s Shankar Lalwani, who won from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore constituency.



Lalwani has received 12,26, 751 votes and won by a margin of 10,08,077 votes. The runner-up in the seat was Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sanjay Solanki, who could get managed to ger 5,16, 59.



Indore, one of the 29 parliamentary segments in Madhya Pradesh, alone registered 2,18,674 NOTA votes. The Congress party actively campaigned for NOTA among the people after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination from the polls held on April 29 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and five-time MP Shivraj Singh won in his sixth parliamentary electoral bid from the Vidisha constituency with a total of 11,16,460 votes.



Chouhan’s rival for the seat was former Lok Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader, Pratap Bhanu Sharma, who lost by 8,21,408 votes.

The Vidisha constituency is considered Chouhan’s stronghold, where he secured victories in the 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He has consistently faced off against Congress candidates in this constituency.



CR Patil, who is the president of BJP Gujarat state unit since 2020 and sitting MP from Navasri won with biggest victory margin in the state. He won with a margin of 7.73 lakh votes, while his rival Naishadhbhai Bhupatbhai Desai a Congress candidate received 2,57,514 votes.

BJP leader Amit Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat for a second consecutive term by a margin of 7,44,716 votes securing 10,10,972 of total votes polled.



Shah’s nearest rival for the seat was Congress party’s Sonal Patel, who received 2,66,256 votes in the constituency. Shah was among the fourteen candidates in the seat.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee won West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour constituency by a margin of 7,10,930 votes in the Lok Sabha election.



Banerjee received 10,48,230 of the total votes polled, while his rival Abhijit Das, a BJP candidate polled 3,37,300 votes. 36-year-old Banerjee had gained a vote share of 40.31% in his electoral debut in 2014, which rose to 56.15% in 2019.



Former Tripura chief minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb won the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat received 8,81,341 of the total votes polled and won with a margin of 6,11,578 votes.

His nearest rival for the seat was Congress party’s Asish Kumar Saha, who received 6,11,578 in the Lok Sabha election.



Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hemang Joshi claimed a clear victory in Vadodara constituency of Gujarat. He received 8,73,189 of the total votes polled and won by a margin of 5,82,126 votes, defeating Padhiyar Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh, who polled 2,91, 063.



