Gujarat Lok Sabha winners' list: Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar by over 2 lakh votes

Gujarat Lok Sabha election winners' list: As counting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat began at 8am, early trends have started coming in projecting a significant lead for BJP with home minister Amit Shah leading with over two lakh votes from Gandhinagar constituency. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also leading from Porbandar seat. The party is ahead on 22 seats in Gujarat, while Congress is leading on three seats, according to the latest trends issued by the Election Commission of India. Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah(File)

Follow Gujarat Lok Sabha elections results LIVE Updates

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared an uncontested winner from Surat seat after the nomination form of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected over irregularities in the signature of proposers and other candidates withdrew from the fray before the polls. Polling was held for the remaining 25 seats in the third of the seven phase mammoth elections on May 7.

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Major political parties in Gujarat include the BJP, Congress-AAP alliance, SP, BSP and other regional parties.

Prominent candidates who were in the fray from Gujarat include union home minister Amit Shah who is up against Congress' Sonal Patel. Meanwhile, in Rajkot, BJP's Parshottam Rupala is facing off against Congress' Paresh Dhanani. Porbandar's constituency is seeing BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya against Congress' Lalitbhai Vasoya. Anand is witnessing BJP's Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel against Congress' Amitbhai Chavda. In Bhavnagar, BJP's Nimu Bambhania is up against AAP's Umesh Makwana.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners constituency wise