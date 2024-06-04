Gujarat Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP eyes to continue its reign in the state
Gujarat Lok Sabha election results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will begin at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4. Over 250 candidates contested these elections, which witnessed 60.13% voter turnout. Follow Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates...Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared an uncontested winner from Surat seat after the nomination form of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected over irregularities in the signature of proposers and other candidates withdrew from the fray before the polls. Polling was held for the remaining 25 seats in the third of the seven phase mammoth elections on May 7.
Prominent candidates from Gujarat include union home minister Amit Shah who is up against Congress' Sonal Patel. Meanwhile, in Rajkot, BJP's Parshottam Rupala is facing off against Congress' Paresh Dhanani. Porbandar's constituency is seeing BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya against Congress' Lalitbhai Vasoya. Anand is witnessing BJP's Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel against Congress' Amitbhai Chavda. In Bhavnagar, BJP's Nimu Bambhania is up against AAP's Umesh Makwana.
The Congress, which is contesting the elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is hoping to prevent division of opposition votes in order to prevent BJP from repeating its sweeping performance of 2014 and 2019. As part of the alliance, the Congress, which has fielded four sitting and eight former MLAs, got 24 seats (including Surat), while the AAP has been given Bhavnagar and Bharuch.
The BJP is looking to repeat its sweep in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. In the 2019 and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron camp has emerged victorious on all 26 seats.
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi said 56 counting observers, 30 election officers and 180 assistant election officers would be on duty during the counting. In addition to this, 614 assistant election officers have been assigned the responsibility for postal ballots.
The BJP's campaign, in a state considered its strongest base, was led by PM Modi and Shah. For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the star campaigners, along with Mallikarjun Kharge. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's campaign saw rallies by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as well as senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Yadav. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of the Delhi CM who is in jail in connection with an excise policy-linked case, also held a roadshow in Bharuch.
During the campaign, the BJP had to face the ire of the Kshatriya community over a remark made by Rupala in Rajkot. He had claimed that several rulers from the community had "roti and beti" (marriage and trade) relations with the British and other foreign invaders.
Rupala was pitted against former Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani, who defeated him in the 2002 assembly polls.
Several leaders from the community had appealed to their brethren to forgive Rupala for the remark and vote for the BJP for the sake of the nation and PM Modi.
What does the exit polls indicate?
According to Axis My India-India Today exit polls, BJP is expected to get around 25-26 seats, whereas INDIA bloc will get 0 to 1 seats. According to Today's Chanakya, BJP will get around 27 seats in Gujarat, while Congress-AAP alliance, i.e., INDIA Bloc will get 0 to 2 seats.
The curious case of Surat
Security tightened at counting centers, strong room
With hours left before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in the world's largest democracy, security has been heightened at multiple locations across the country with police and paramilitary forces conducting intensive patrolling.
Prime Minister Modi's home state, Gujarat, has also prepared for the vote-counting day as security forces rehearse and perform drills for the effortless conduct of D-day.
How does the counting process work?
Ever wondered how Election Commission undertakes the counting process? Wonder no more. We got you covered.
Basically, as per Rule 54 A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers shall be started first at the Returning Officer's (RO) table.
After 30 minutes of the commencement of counting of postal ballots, the counting of votes from EVMs should be started.
Where to watch results?
The Election Commission of India will provide live updates and results on its official website. You can also check real-time updates on the Voter Helpline App will also be available for real-time updates.
Rules of counting as per the Election Commission
The rules of counting have been defined by the Election Commission of India. Rule 51 (“Time and place for counting of votes”) of The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which says that “returning officer shall, at least one week before the date, or the first of the dates, fixed for the poll, appoint the place or places where the counting of votes will be done and the date and time at which the counting will commence.”
What exit polls predicted?
BJP hopes for clean sweep again in Gujarat, Congress aims to stop saffron juggernaut
All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes on Tuesday for polls to 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, where the BJP is looking to repeat a clean sweep while the Congress aims to stop the saffron juggernaut.
The counting of votes will be held from 8 am on Tuesday at 26 centres amid three-tier security arrangements, officials said.
Elections to 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat were held in a single phase on May 7.
More than 250 candidates contested the polls, which witnessed 60.13 per cent voter turnout.
The BJP has already drawn first blood with Mukesh Dalal winning the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed after the nomination of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected over irregularities in the signature of proposers and other candidates withdrew before the polls.