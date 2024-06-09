TDP’s Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to be one of youngest Cabinet members in Modi 3.0

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has secured a position in the Modi 3.0 government at the Centre. The 36-year-old leader secured a third-time victory from Srikakula in north Andhra Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. He defeated Tilak Perada of YSRCP by a margin of 3.2 lakh votes. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. (File Photo)

Naidu who is the national general secretary of the TDP, is also likely to be one of the youngest Cabinet members in the Modi 3.0 government. He is the son of TDP leader and former Union minister Yerran Naidu.

The TDP, part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), won a total of 16 out of the 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 General Elections.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that two of its newly elected members of parliament (MPs) – Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani – will take oath as ministers alongside Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi. The announcement was made by TDP leader Jayadev Galla, a former lawmaker.

Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday at 7:15pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.