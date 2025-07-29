Technical glitch in translation device sparks language row in Lok Sabha

A minor technical snag in the Lok Sabha’s translation device triggered a language row on Tuesday, as the Opposition demanded BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey to deliver his speech in English instead of Hindi. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Sansad TV)

Dubey, who began his address in Hindi, refused to switch languages despite the broken translator. “This is Lok Sabha’s technical problem, not mine. I only know Hindi, so I’ll speak in Hindi,” he said.

When asked to switch to English, he hit back, saying, “It’s a foreign language. If you’d asked me to speak in Tamil or Bengali, I would’ve been glad.”

Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, informed the House that translation services were being restored, but the Opposition continued pressing for Dubey to switch languages.

“For 30 minutes, someone spoke in Bengali and no one from Tamil Nadu objected. But suddenly there’s a problem with Hindi?” Dubey questioned. “Congress and its allies have a problem with North Indians,” he claimed. He even warned, “A day will come when the whole country will be enslaved by English.”

Notably, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sayani Ghosh and Kalyan Banerjee had recently opted to speak in Bengali, an unusual choice, as TMC leaders typically use English or Hindi in the House. Article 120 of the Constitution does allow members to use their mother tongue in Parliament.

This appeared to echo internal cracks within the TMC. Earlier this year, veteran MP Saugata Roy publicly criticised Kalyan Banerjee, saying, “He should be removed as chief whip of the parliamentary party. He’s unfit for the post because of his wrong English and intemperate behaviour.”