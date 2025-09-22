Telangana college student dies by suicide after argument with friends over splitting bar bill

A 19-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide here, following a financial dispute with friends over sharing the cost of a party bill, police said on Monday. The student was also allegedly assaulted by some local youths.(Pixabay/Representative)

The victim, a native of Adilabad district, allegedly hung himself in a room of a private hostel at Narapally on Sunday night, they said.

A group of friends went to a party at a bar, where an argument over splitting the bill led to an altercation, according to preliminary investigation.

The student was also allegedly assaulted by some local youths.

In a purported video, recorded before ending his life, the student said some people demanded money and threatened him and that he was insulted and beaten up by them. He said they took him to a bar and was forced to consume alcohol and foot the bill of ₹10,000.

Based on a complaint by the student's father, a case of abetment of suicide, extortion under BNS besides under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered. Further investigation is on.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290