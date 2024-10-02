Telangana cyber security bureau arrests 27 from Rajasthan for cyber fraud

The Telangana cyber security bureau (TGCSB) on Tuesday announced that it has busted an inter-state cybercrime racket, which was being operated from Rajasthan, and arrested 27 fraudsters involved in 189 cybercrimes in the state and over 2,000 cases across the country. Among those arrested are businessmen, contractor, student and people working in private sector. (Representational image)

Speaking to reporters, TGCSB director Sikha Goel said that the fraudsters were involved in opening and operating 29 mule accounts that had suspicious transactions to the tune of ₹11.01 crore as per initial estimates. “In Telangana alone, they have looted ₹9 crore from the accounts of various gullible victims,” she added.

Goel said based on specific inputs, four special teams of TGCSB camped in Rajasthan and carried out a special operation in three different locations — Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur — and their surrounding areas in the past 15 days.

“The TGCSB has recently formed a special operations wing as part of a strategic approach to conduct centralised and large-scale interstate operations to curb cyber crimes. This was the first operation carried out by this wing,” she said.

Goel said a real-time technical support team from the headquarters coordinated with the field-level teams deployed in Rajasthan and helped them track down the accused, who were involved in fraudulent business and investment, trading and bank frauds.

The teams collected data of over 100 people from Rajasthan and were helping the cyber fraudsters, she added. “The field teams raided the houses and nabbed the suspects. The cyber fraudsters were paying the bank account holders a certain percentage of commission on every transaction,” she said.

The cyber police seized a total of 31 mobile phones, 37 SIM Cards, 13 ATM Cards, 7 cheque books, two hard discs and certain other documents were seized from their possession. The arrested accused were brought on transit warrants from Rajasthan and produced before the Hyderabad court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

“Further, another 33 cyber criminals were identified during the operation, and we are working to arrest them in the near future,” she said.

She added that police were also probing the complicity of bank officials in opening and operating the said mule accounts and action would be taken against them as per law.