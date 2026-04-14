India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued an orange alert with intense heat wave impact for till April 16, even as several districts across Telangana are facing intense heatwave-like conditions with maximum temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius in 22 places. Telangana facing intense heatwave conditions, IMD issues alert

The IMD said that maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 41 and 44 degree Celsius till April 16.

According to the weather reports from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Macherla village in Aloor block in Nizamabad district recorded highest maximum temperature of 43.2°Celsius by 5pm on Monday.

It is followed by 43.1°C at Ghanpur village of Gudipally block in Nalgonda district, 42.9°C at Bhiknoor in Kamareddy district and 42.9°C at Ichoda in Adilabad district. Hyderabad recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 40.9°C.

The IMD sounded a severe heatwave alert for Telangana, with temperatures expected to soar across several districts over the next week. According to weather updates, districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Gadwal may record highs between 42°C and 45°C.

Hyderabad is also expected to experience sustained high temperatures of around 40°C to 42°C, while other parts of the state may see temperatures ranging from 41°C to 43°C.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) also warned of severe heatwave conditions across several parts of the state. A bulletin on Monday said severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 51 mandals, while heatwave conditions are expected in another 49 mandals. The impact is mainly forecast across north coastal districts, with high temperatures also likely in coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said in an official statement that “severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across several parts of the state.” He further added that on Tuesday, severe heatwaves are expected in 53 mandals, while 57 mandals may experience heatwave conditions.

The IMD bulletin said while one or two places over coastal Andhra recorded 1.6-3°C above normal temperatures, many other places have recorded around 40°C on Monday, with Kurnool recording the highest maximum temperature of 42.1°C.