e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Temperature set to fall over NW India marginally this week

Temperature set to fall over NW India marginally this week

The national Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees C, 1 degree C below normal on Monday early morning. The minimum temperature is likely to fall further, as November approaches

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:49 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles ply on Jalandhar-New Delhi National Highway, amid hazy weather conditions, on October 24.
Vehicles ply on Jalandhar-New Delhi National Highway, amid hazy weather conditions, on October 24. (PTI)
         

Night and day temperatures are likely to fall marginally this week, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

The national Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius (C), 1 degree C below normal on Monday early morning. The minimum temperature is likely to fall further, as November approaches.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, has forecast that there would be a gradual dip in both maximum and minimum temperatures by up to 3 degrees C over the next three-four days in the north-western parts of the country.

Also read: Delhi chokes on particles as farm fires rage in Punjab and Haryana

In Delhi, the minimum temperature has been below normal since October 23.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 13.8 degrees C, three degrees C below normal. The lowest temperature recorded in October was 9.4 degrees C on October 31, 1937.

A feeble western disturbance is affecting the north-western region.

The weather condition will largely remain dry over the region. Scientists said both day and night temperatures would fall further.

“The minimum temperature did not fall much on Monday, but there will be a gradual dip. Nights will record a higher dip than day temperatures. We are assessing what impact the western disturbance had in the upper reaches,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.

Most parts of north-western India, including Baghpat, Bhiwadi, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Hisar, have recorded very poor quality air on Monday morning. Moradabad is in the severe category, as it has recorded 419 on the air quality index (AQI).

AQI between 301 and 400 and 401 and 500 are considered in the very poor and severe category, respectively.

tags
top news
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In