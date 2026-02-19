Temperatures to rise in Northwest India ahead of pre-monsoon season: IMD

Day and night temperatures are likely to gradually rise by 3-4°C and 2-3°C in Northwest India ahead of the pre-monsoon season from March, after a western disturbance (WD) led to a fall in day temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3°C in Central India over the next three days. Between January 1 and February 18, there was 56% rain deficiency across the country. (HT PHOTO)

IMD director general M Mohapatra said another feeble WD is expected on Sunday. “But we are not expecting much change because of that,” he said

The maximum temperatures have been above normal by 3-5°C in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Tripura, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and by 2-3°C in Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Vidarbha, and near normal in the rest of the country. Heavy rainfall is likely in South Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the weekend.

On January 31, IMD said day and night temperatures were likely to be above normal in February and that there would be below-normal rainfall in most parts of Northwest India. It warned that above-normal temperatures were likely to accelerate crop growth and shorten the crop duration of rabi crops, particularly in Northwest and Central India. Crops like wheat and barley may experience forced maturity, leading to sterile spikelets and chaffy grains, yield reduction, IMD had warned in its advisory.

Between January 1 and February 18, there was 56% rain deficiency across the country. There was 91% deficiency in East and Northeast India, 43% deficiency in Northwest India, 85% in Central India, and 30% in South Peninsular.