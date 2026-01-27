Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday said the state government’s “Telangana Rising Vision 2047” document was aimed at inclusive and sustainable development and making the state a $3 trillion economy by 2047, aligned with the national goal of Viksit Bharat. T’gana Rising Vision ‘47 aligns with goal of Viksit Bharat: Guv

Addressing the gathering at a tricolour -hoisting event in Secundarabad, Varma outlined the State’s proposed three-zone economic framework — CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy), and RARE (Rural Agriculture Regional Economy) — to ensure balanced regional growth. Major infrastructure plans in this regard include greenfield highways, metro expansion, dry ports, industrial corridors, and new airports at Warangal and Adilabad, he said.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the governor said farm loans up to ₹2 lakh were waived benefiting 2.6 million farmers, while procurement during the current Kharif season reached 7.2 million metric tonnes with payments of over ₹17,000 crore. He also noted the replacement of the Dharani portal with the Bhu Bharati Act to address land disputes.

Varma said that over 62,749 people were provided jobs through various recruitment drives, while new initiatives such as the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) and the Young India Skill University aim to boost employability. Addressing women’s empowerment, he highlighted schemes including free bus travel, the Mahalakshmi Scheme providing LPG cylinders at ₹500, and financial linkages worth ₹40,000 crore under the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission.

He also noted major investments in health infrastructure, including a new Osmania General Hospital building costing ₹2,700 crore, and the State’s caste and socio-economic survey undertaken for social justice.

The governor said Telangana was the only state supplying fine rice free of cost to over 10.3 million families, and announced large-scale housing under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, with 450,000 houses sanctioned in Phase- 1.

He also highlighted urban development plans such as the Bharat Future City, Musi Riverfront restoration, HYDRAA to prevent tank encroachments, and renewable energy goals of 20,000 MW by 2030.