'Thanks to Jay Shah ji': Narottam Mishra on Asia Cup; 'until they stop terrorism'

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for deciding that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and said Indian players should not go to Pakistan as they may face an environment of security threats. "Grateful to Jay Shah Ji as he clearly stated that until Pakistan does not take strict action against terrorism and stops sending terrorists to India, the Indian cricket team should not be sent to Pakistan. They may feel a lack of security there and I thank Jay Shah ji for the decision," the Madhya Pradesh minister said.

BCCI के सचिव श्री जय शाह जी का आभार कि उन्होंने स्पष्ट कहा कि जब तक पाकिस्तान आतंकी भेजना बंद नहीं करता और आतंकवाद पर कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं करता, भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम पाकिस्तान नहीं जाएगी।#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/a2oVQ77VC3 — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) October 19, 2022

On Tuesday, Jay Shah said the 2023 Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue. "We have decided to play at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI.

India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup after the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pakistan did not come to India after 2012. The two teams have only played each other at various ICC and ACC events.

The statement has drawn evoked a sharp response from the Pakistan Cricket Board as it has now threatened that it might pull out of the ODI World Cup next year which will be held in India. "Such statements (Jay Shah's statement) can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" and impact Pakistan's visit to India for the 2023 World Cup, the PCB said in its official response,

