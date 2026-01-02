The youth are custodians of India’s future: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday urged the youth to take five pledges — shun all forms of addiction, use technology ethically, focus on physical and mental well-being, uphold constitutional values, integrity and social harmony, and contribute selflessly to the nation’s progress. He also called on young people to harness innovation and digital tools for nation-building and inclusive development. (ANI)

In his New Year’s message, the Vice President described the youth as the “custodians of the nation’s future” and said they must stay free from drugs and other addictions to lead lives anchored in discipline, clarity and purpose.

“The year 2025 will be remembered as a year of renewed confidence, collective resolve and national pride. From safeguarding our sovereignty and security to strengthening India’s global standing across diverse fields, the nation moved forward with unity of purpose and clarity of vision,” he said.

Reflecting on the achievements of the armed forces he said, Operation Sindoor underscored India’s determination to protect its citizens and sent a strong message to terrorists and their sponsors that justice and security will prevail, and that any threat to our sovereignty will be met with firm and resolute action.

“During the year, Parliament enacted historic legislations reflecting the nation’s determined march towards Viksit Bharat, while also witnessing significant deliberations, including the commemoration of the 150th year of Vande Mataram,” he said.

India’s achievements in science, technology and space during 2025 further strengthened its position as a global innovation hub, he said.

“Under the leadership of the ISRO, the successful SPADEX mission demonstrated satellite docking capabilities, while the LVM 3-M6 launch showcased India’s growing heavy-lift capacity. The mission of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station marked a significant step in India’s expanding human spaceflight ambitions,” he said.

The VP also referred to the achievements made in the field of sports, and said 2025 brought many moments of national pride.

“Our Men’s Cricket Team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy, while the Indian Women’s Cricket Team created history by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time,” he said.