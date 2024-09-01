 ‘Their silence is much worse…’: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar slams ‘certain NGOs’ on Kolkata murder case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Their silence is much worse…’: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar slams ‘certain NGOs’ on Kolkata murder case

ByHT News Desk
Sep 01, 2024 04:12 PM IST

“Those who seek to play politics and brownie points, keep on writing letters to one another, are not responding to the call of their conscience,” Dhankhar said

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday lashed out at some non-government organisations (NGO) over their alleged silence on the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“Certain NGOs who are on road for drop of an incident, drop of a hat, but they are in silence mode. We have to question them. Their silence is much worse than the culpable act of perpetrators of this heinous crime that happened on August 9 2024,” PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying at Rashtriya Military College Dehradun.

“Those who seek to play politics and brownie points, keep on writing letters to one another, are not responding to the call of their conscious,” he added.

This is not the first time when Dhankhar has spoken on the Kolkata murder case, which has triggered massive outrage across the nation.

On Friday, the vice president had described the incident as “painful”, calling for a deterrent ecosystem to punish the perpetrators for such crimes.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

V-P slams Sibal's purported SCBA resolution

The vice president slammed Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal for stating in a purported resolution that the incident was a "symptomatic malaise" and suggesting that such incidents are commonplace.

"I am appalled; I am pained and somewhat surprised that someone holding a position in the Supreme Court Bar, a Member of Parliament, acting in a manner and what does he say? A symptomatic malaise and suggested that such incidents are commonplace? What a shame! Words fail me in condemning such a stance. It is doing greatest injustice to the high position," Dhankhar was quoted by PTI as saying.

“For partisan interest? For self-interest? You take a stance, leveraging your authority to perpetrate such kind of heinous injustice on our girls and women? What can be a greater injustice to humanity? Do we trivialise the suffering of our girls? No, not any longer,” he added.

