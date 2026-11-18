A political controversy erupted on Wednesday after Shiv Sena members tore pages of Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's memoir, alleging parts of it insulted Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Shiv Sena leaders tore pages from Sonia Gandhi's book.

However, what caught the attention on social media was a video of Sena leader Shaina NC tearing up a paper and quickly realising it was not from Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

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Congress leader Nana Patole later claimed that a photo of Sena founder Bal Thackeray was torn as party members targeted Sonia Gandhi's book. However, Shaina NC refuted the allegations, saying the photo she tore was of former union minister Manishankar Aiyar and not of Balasaheb.

A video of the Shiv Sena conference, where party leaders are seen tearing pages from Sonia Gandhi's book –– shows Shaina NC tearing a photograph, which purportedly carried an image of Bal Thackeray slapping Aiyar's effigy.

The viral video shows her tearing a paper before someone who is not visible on camera seems to alert her, following which she looks perturbed. According to news agency PTI, the leader whispered the word “sorry” before putting the paper down.

Opposition criticises Shaina NC; Sena leader dismisses allegation

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{{^usCountry}} Congress leader Nana Patole slammed the Sena protest, calling it “petty and low-level politics.” He further claimed, “They have even gone so far as to tear a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray.” Patole called for a first information report (FIR) against those involved, urging strict action and seeking an apology from the Sena members for the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader Nana Patole slammed the Sena protest, calling it “petty and low-level politics.” He further claimed, “They have even gone so far as to tear a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray.” Patole called for a first information report (FIR) against those involved, urging strict action and seeking an apology from the Sena members for the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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Sena leader Shaina NC, however, dismissed Patole's allegation, alleging that the Opposition was “twisting an incident to create a false narrative,” and warned of a defamation lawsuit against those “spreading” it.

She also shared a visual of herself on X, wherein she is seen tearing a photo containing both Aiyar and Thackeray's faces, but only the former being ripped in the image.

“I challenge Nana Patole—show me, provide proof that I have done anything wrong! The ‘Emperor of Hindu Hearts,’ the respected Balasaheb Thackeray, is himself seen striking Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper.” Shaina NC told news agency ANI. She further questioned the Opposition over the remarks on Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's memoir. “Do they condemn the use of derogatory language regarding Veer Savarkar?” she asked.

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Reacting to the row, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde defended Shaina NC and said no Shiv Sena member can insult Bal Thackeray. “Balasaheb Thackeray is our idol—he is like a deity to us. We are carrying forward his ideology. Any insult to him is absolutely unacceptable; no one is permitted to do so,” Shinde said. He further added that Shaina NC had provided a clarification on the issue.

“The photograph in question shows Balasaheb Thackeray—who once took to the streets to strike Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper for insulting Swatantryaveer Savarkar—and the part that was torn in the image was the face of Mani Shankar Aiyar. I have seen it myself,” ANI cited Shinde as saying.

Sena leaders' protest over Sonia Gandhi's memoir

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The Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that Sonia Gandhi's memoir was was “filled with poison” against Savarkar. Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said the book contained remarks against Savarkar that the party could not tolerate, while describing him as a revered personality.

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“Inside, it is filled with poison against our great personality—poison. We cannot tolerate this. Savarkar means brilliance, Savarkar means penance, Savarkar means austerity. He is our revered figure. Nowhere in the entire world has anyone received a sentence of fifty years of life imprisonment. He spent eleven years in the Cellular Jail enduring severe torture, and was also kept under house arrest for three to four years,” Anand said. He claimed that the book shows “Gandhi’s hatred towards revolutionary freedom fighter Savarkar,” while also demanding a ban on the memoir.

In the book, Gandhi said while Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers.

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The 544-page memoir, published by HarperCollins India and formally launched on Monday, traces different phases of Sonia Gandhi’s life.