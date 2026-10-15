Thieves break into Ambala government school twice, steal gas cylinders, food supplies, utensils

Thieves targeted the mid-day meal storage room at a government school in Dhurkada here on two separate occasions, making off with four gas cylinders, food supplies and utensils, police said on Thursday.

Upon inspection, four cooking Gas cylinders, 50 steel tumblers, and food supplies were found missing. (HT Photo) (Representative Image)

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The unidentified accused broke the lock and stole four gas cylinders, 50 steel tumblers used by the children for drinking milk, various food supplies, and cooking utensils.

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The complaint filed with the police states that on October 12, after school hours, the staff locked the mid-day meal room before heading home.

The next morning, the lock was found broken. Upon inspection, four cooking Gas cylinders, 50 steel tumblers, and food supplies, including lentils, spices, onions, and cooking oil, were found missing.

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The room was subsequently locked again.

Two days later, the lock on the mid-day meal room was found broken again. A large aluminium tub and three cooking pots were found missing.

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On a complaint by the school in-charge, Pratibha Gupta, the Ambala City Sadar police station has registered a case against unknown persons and initiated an investigation.