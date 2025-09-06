This year’s Ramlila in Delhi to combine 3D tech, LED lights, and tribute to armed forces

Delhi’s biggest Ramlila spectacle, the Lav Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort, is set to create a replica of the Somnath Mandir and print invitation cards featuring the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy instead of the customary Ram, Sita, and Lakshman depictions, officials said on Saturday. Tourists walk past the Red Fort under overcast skies after a spell of rain.(Representative image/HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

Backed by a three-storey setup, over one lakh LED lights, and 3D projection and light shows, the Ramlila celebrations during Navratri will also see political leaders and television actors taking centre stage in the retelling of the Ramayana.

The cards and photos this year will highlight the efforts of the army, air force, and navy, inspired by Operation Sindoor, Ramlila Committee President Arjun Kumar told PTI.

"We wanted to dedicate the celebrations to our heroes. So, instead of the traditional cards printed with images of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, we have chosen to feature tributes to the nation's heroes," he said.

"This year, we also have a special light director who will handle the lighting and create an ambience as if we are in a grand palace, enhanced by the glow of one lakh LED lights," he added.

Teams of artists and technical experts from Gujarat, Kashi, Rajasthan, and Mathura-Vrindavan have been working for the past month on this unique set.

The three-storey stage, about 140 feet long and 45 feet high, has been adorned with nearly 1.25 lakh LED lights.

Kumar further mentioned that specially invited artists from Gujarat have recreated the Somnath Temple's intricate carvings, gold-plated domes, and enchanting ambience through colourful LED lighting.

Using modern 3D effects and AI technology, certain scenes will be presented in a way that the audience feels as if they are truly sitting inside the Temple, he added.

He noted that this year's Ramlila will feature hi-tech digital staging with a live telecast on nearly 100 national and international TV channels.

Around 40 Bollywood actors will also perform in the production.

According to the committee, each floor of the three-storey stage will host grand performances of the Ramlila. The topmost floor will showcase celestial scenes where gods will appear, showering flowers.

Hundreds of flags inscribed with "Jai Shri Ram" placed around the temple premises will enhance its grandeur and divinity, the committee president said.

The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee had performed the bhoomi pujan at the Red Fort last month in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha and other senior leaders.