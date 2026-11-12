Three killed as speeding SUV hits people changing tyre on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar

Three people, including a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) employee, were killed after a speeding SUV ran them over while they were changing a car tyre on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district early Thursday, police said.

A speeding MG Hector rammed into three people helping a stranded cab on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the accident took place around 1.30 am near Gurjar Khora culvert. The deceased were identified as Jaipur-based event manager Manisha Gupta (26), cab driver Azad (30) from Ajmer, and Jagmohan (25), an NHAI employee from Sheetal village in Alwar, who had reached the spot to assist Gupta after her cab developed a tyre puncture.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Gupta and Asma had left Delhi for Jaipur around 11 pm on Wednesday. Their cab developed a tyre puncture near the culvert, following which the driver, Azad, sought assistance through the NHAI helpline.

Jagmohan, who had reached the spot with his colleagues a few minutes earlier, was speaking to Gupta and assessing the situation when a speeding MG Hector coming from the Delhi side rammed into them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The SUV first hit Gupta and Jagmohan before running over Azad, who was changing the tyre. It then overturned on the road a short distance ahead. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SUV first hit Gupta and Jagmohan before running over Azad, who was changing the tyre. It then overturned on the road a short distance ahead. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sub-inspector Hariman of Laxmangarh police station said the bodies had been shifted to the community health centre in Barodameo. Police informed the families of the deceased during the night.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the expressway to identify the SUV driver. Police are also questioning people in the vicinity and investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.