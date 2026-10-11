Kochi, Three people, including two women, were killed as a speeding car hit the two-wheeler they were riding in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Three people, including two women, killed as speeding car hits two wheeler

The accident occurred close to Nedumbassery airport here at around 2 am when the three were returning home after having tea at a nearby shop, they added.

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"Their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car. Locals rushed all three riders of the bike to the hospital, but they died. The victims are Gopika from Palakkad, Devika from Wayanad and Ijaz, a native of Karnataka," a police officer told reporters.

He said that all three died in the incident and the car was also badly damaged in the accident.

Police said that the person driving the car Suhail has been taken into police custody after his medical examination.

"He has been booked for the offence of attempted culpable homicide. Strict action will be taken in the matter," the officer said.

He also said there was a possibility that the driver was under the influence of intoxicating substances and therefore, blood and other samples have been collected.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudarsan told reporters that the forensic examination of the car was being carried out to see if there were any intoxicating substances in the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudarsan told reporters that the forensic examination of the car was being carried out to see if there were any intoxicating substances in the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that according to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected the driver was drunk, but the same has to be confirmed by blood test reports, which are awaited.

The officer also said that police patrolling and other measures will be strengthened in the area near the airport to prevent such accidents due to overspeeding.

Visuals of the accident aired on TV channels showed the car coming at very high speed and ramming into the two-wheeler, which was on the extreme left side of the wide road.

The two-wheeler was destroyed, with pieces strewn around the accident area.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.