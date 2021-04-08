'Tika Utsav' from April 11-14: PM Modi tells states to focus on Covid-19 testing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said states should hold a 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to April 14 to ensure optimum utilisation of their Covid-19 vaccination capability. Speaking at a virtual review meeting with chief ministers over the nationwide surge in the viral infection, PM Modi said as many eligible people as possible should be vaccinated in all states as part of this festival.

Talking about vaccine distribution, he said there was a need to prioritise. "We need to prioritise (vaccine distribution) with what we have. We won't achieve anything by keeping vaccines in one state. It is not right to think in this way. We have to manage by thinking about the country," he said.

In addition to vaccinating all, there was a need to boost testing, he said. "We have to make people aware about how they can catch the infection. And aggressive testing is the only way," he said, emphasising on increasing the RT-PCR test.

"The problem today is that we have forgotten about testing and have moved to vaccination. We have to remember that we had won the fight against Covid-19 without a vaccine," he said.

Reiterating the need to wear mask and follow social distancing, the PM said there was a need to raise awareness regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"Once again we need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and following safety protocols in view of coronavirus," he said, adding that involvement of celebrities and other noted personalities in encouraging Covid-appropriate behaviour would go a long way.

Despite calls from states to extend the vaccine shots to younger people, PM Modi said the country would have to keep them limited to certain age groups for now. Currently, only people above 45 years of age and front line workers are getting vaccinated.



















