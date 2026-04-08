Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday avoided engaging with speculation over a possible change in the state’s leadership, as he wrapped up the Congress’s campaign for the upcoming by-election in Davangere South assembly constituency. ‘Time will answer’: Congress leaders downplay buzz on power shuffle in Karnataka

With polling scheduled on April 9 in both constituencies (Davangere South and Bagalkot), Shivakumar, in response to a question on whether the outcome of the by-elections could lead to a change in the chief minister;s post, said: “There is no need to make an issue... I have already said that time will answer it.”

He also declined to respond to remarks by other leaders, including state minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who have said Siddaramaiah would remain chief minister until 2028. “I’m the party president… either the chief minister or I will have to speak on this matter. Other than what the two of us say, the rest is immaterial,” he said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has recently asserted that his government will continue for two more years under his leadership.

The remarks came in the wake of the the Congress government crossing the halfway mark of its term in November 2025, a point that has revived discussion around a reported power-sharing understanding in 2023.

At the same time, pressure for a cabinet reshuffle has been building within the party, with legislators across seniority levels seeking ministerial roles.

Meanwhile, state home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday emphasised that both a cabinet reshuffle and any leadership decision rest with the chief minister and the party’s central leadership. “I don’t know what they will do about the reshuffle. What can I say about it? The chief minister and the high command have to decide. It is left to their discretion. It is not right on our part to speculate about it,” he said.

“First-timers (MLAs) came and said they want to become ministers; also, two to four time MLAs said they too want to become ministers. They held separate dinner meetings to discuss. They have brought things to the notice of the high command and the leadership will decide on what needs to be done,” he added.

On Monday, however, Parameshwara had taken a firmer position on the leadership question, stating that Siddaramaiah would continue as chief minister for the full five-year term under the “current situation,” while maintaining that any final decision rests with the Congress high command.

A group of about 40 legislators, many of them with multiple terms, has indicated plans to travel to New Delhi after the bypolls to press for inclusion in the ministry, with some seeking induction of at least 20 members.