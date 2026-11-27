The rival factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will present their claims before the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on Friday over the party’s name and its twin-flowers-on-grass symbol. The hearing is scheduled for 4pm at the ECI’s office.

Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra will represent the Mamata Banerjee camp. more less

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“Both factions have been called for a hearing. The ECI will listen to their arguments, and due procedure will be followed,” an ECI official said.

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Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra will represent the Mamata Banerjee camp. West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee and Arup Roy lead the rebel group.

What is at stake

The ECI’s final order will decide which group gets the party’s identity. That includes recognition in Parliament. The rebels have staked a claim to the party funds. The ECI could award the original name and symbol to one faction, or keep both frozen and let each continue under its interim identity.

The rupture in the party followed the TMC’s defeat in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. In June, about 60 of its 80 legislators backed Ritabrata Banerjee’s claim to the Leader of the Opposition’s post over the Mamata Banerjee camp’s nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The rebels elected Arup Roy chairperson and announced a parallel organisational structure. In Parliament, 20 of the party’s 27 Lok Sabha members broke away.

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{{^usCountry}} The dispute has been before the ECI since July 2. The ECI met both camps separately on September 12, ahead of the October 6 by-polls to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute has been before the ECI since July 2. The ECI met both camps separately on September 12, ahead of the October 6 by-polls to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats. {{/usCountry}}

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On September 17, it found two groups each claiming to be the party, and barred both from using the name and symbol in the bypolls pending a full hearing. The Mamata Banerjee faction was then allotted the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the football player symbol. The rebels got the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the envelope symbol.

Mamata Banerjee challenged the freeze in the Supreme Court. On September 28, the court directed the ECI to settle the matter within three months.

What the camps say

After the September meeting, the Mamata Banerjee faction said the rebel legislators fought the polls on TMC tickets, using a symbol Mamata Banerjee signed. It called the rivals “a bunch of traitors”.

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Abhishek Banerjee said last week that the name and symbol would stay with the Mamata Banerjee faction. “We will prove how manipulations were made in filing affidavits,” he said.

After the September hearing, Ritabrata Banerjee said, “The Election Commission is the apex body; we must have faith in it.”