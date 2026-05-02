TMC will win 200+ seats, exit polls propaganda to influence share market: Mamata confident of win in Bengal

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is confident ahead of the counting day on May 2, saying that her party is set to win more than 200 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026. She dismissed the exit poll predictions most of which gave BJP more seats than TMC and said that such forecasts are done to influence the share market. Repolling was held in 15 booths in West Bengal.

"TMC will at least win 200-plus seats if not more", said Mamata while speaking to party's counting agents, urging them not to give importance to the "propaganda and campaign by the BJP and its allies.

Two days before the counting, Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting with all TMC counting agents.

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Mamata reminded them of the past exit polls which had predicted a TMC loss as well. "Such exit polls have no value. The 2021 and 2024 exit polls were way off the mark. I think most such polls are meant to influence the share market," the TMC supremo said.

Mamata and Abhishek also instructed party members to keep the leadership regularly informed about the situation at counting centres and to remain present there until the entire process concludes.

She further said that in case any TMC candidate loses a seat by “a margin of 200-300 votes”, counting agents must insist on a recount. “No one should leave the counting centres till the process is over,” the chief minister said.

Abhishek added that “All unusual activities inside counting centres, like the sudden power outage at the Nandigram counting centre in 2021, must be immediately reported to the party's top brass.”

Meanwhile, tension flared at two counting centres in Kolkata late on Thursday evening after TMC leaders alleged a lack of transparency and possible malpractice at the strong rooms where sealed EVMs from the assembly polls, held on April 29, are stored.