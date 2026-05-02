West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Security tightened ahead of repolling at 15 booths today
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Repolling will take place today from 7 am to 6 pm at 15 polling stations in two assembly constituencies of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling on Thursday.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Repolling will take place today from 7 am to 6 pm at 15 polling stations in two assembly constituencies of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling on Thursday. The Election Commission said repolling will be conducted at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2....Read More
“Repolls have been ordered in 11 polling stations in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly seat and four polling stations in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. We are still awaiting reports regarding the complaints from the Falta Assembly seat,” said a senior official of the poll panel in Kolkata.
EVM tampering complaints
The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second phase of the West Bengal elections.
Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party on EVMs were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink, stopping voters from casting their votes. In some cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.
BJP demanded a repoll
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a repoll, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the tampering.
The repolling follows claims by Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, who said voters were prevented from voting for the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the state assembly elections.
On polling day, West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said polling booths where any EVM button was found taped would face repolling, after the BJP raised allegations of irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Voter turnout in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Bengal elections
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the overall voter turnout in the polls stood at 92.9% (till 11pm on April 29), including 92.59% in the second phase on Wednesday.
The first phase, held on April 23, saw voter turnout of 93.19%, according to the EC.
Female voter turnout stood at a record 93.24% across both phases, surpassing male turnout of 91.74%.
In Phase 1, female turnout was 94.10% compared to 92.34% among men. In Phase 2, women again outnumbered men with a turnout of 92.28% against 91.07%.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: ECI received at least 77 EVM tampering complaints
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second phase of the West Bengal elections.
Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party on EVMs were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink, stopping voters from casting their votes.
In some cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Repolling in 15 polling stations today
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Repolling will take place today from 7 am to 6 pm at 15 polling stations in two assembly constituencies of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling on Thursday.
Polling will be held at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency